'Groupism by top leaders': Veteran Congress leader PC Chacko quits party

Chacko slammed the Congress party and said that people want Congress to come in power but groupism is being practiced by the top leaders of the party. "Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there's groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I've been arguing with high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups," Chacko said while announcing his resignation.

He added, "I'd been deliberating upon this decision for past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties - Congress (I) & Congress (A). It's coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC."

Chacko said, "Congress is a great tradition. Being a Congress man is prestigious thing but today in Kerala nobody can be a Congress man. One can belong to either 'I group' or 'A group'. So I decided to call it a day. High Command is mute witness to this disaster & there's no remedy."