'Unfortunate to see Sheila Dikshit blamed after her death': Milind Deora slams PC Chacko

On Wednesday, Congress leader PC Chacko blamed late Sheila Dikshit for the current situation of the party in Delhi. However, Milind Deora slammed him for attributing the party's loss to the three-time Chief Minister.
Taking to Twitter, Deora wrote, "Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed & Congress was stronger than ever."
"Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to @INCIndia & the people of Delhi," he added.
Earlier in the day, PC Chacko had said that the downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister. He said, "The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the CM. The emergence of a new party AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP."
Following the party's loss in the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress leader PC Chacko tendered his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress in-charge on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party scored a landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to a single digit and Congress which could not win a single seat.
AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election.
(With inputs from ANI)
