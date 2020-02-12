'Unfortunate to see Sheila Dikshit blamed after her death': Milind Deora slams PC Chacko

On Wednesday, Congress leader PC Chacko blamed late Sheila Dikshit for the current situation of the party in Delhi. However, Milind Deora slammed him for attributing the party's loss to the three-time Chief Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Deora wrote, "Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed & Congress was stronger than ever."

"Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to @INCIndia & the people of Delhi," he added.