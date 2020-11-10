'EVMs hacked, votes stolen' in Bihar, alleges Plurals Party leader Pushpam Priya Choudhary

As votes are counted across Bihar, several individuals have alleged foul play, even as others rush to debunk the claims. Over the last few hours, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary has taken to Twitter repeatedly, alleging that the EVMs had been hacked.

Her initial tweet, posted around 1:30 read simply as, "EVM hacked in Bihar". This was followed by a series of posts where Choudhary urged people to "see booth wise data". She allege that the votes of the Plurals Party had been "stolen" and that the BJP had rigged the polls in their favour. "Plurals votes transferred to NDA on all booths," she alleged.