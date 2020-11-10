'EVMs hacked, votes stolen' in Bihar, alleges Plurals Party leader Pushpam Priya Choudhary

As votes are counted across Bihar, several individuals have alleged foul play, even as others rush to debunk the claims. Over the last few hours, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary has taken to Twitter repeatedly, alleging that the EVMs had been hacked.
Her initial tweet, posted around 1:30 read simply as, "EVM hacked in Bihar". This was followed by a series of posts where Choudhary urged people to "see booth wise data". She allege that the votes of the Plurals Party had been "stolen" and that the BJP had rigged the polls in their favour. "Plurals votes transferred to NDA on all booths," she alleged.
While the reactions run the gamut, from disbelief to sympathy and anger, Pushpam reaction is one of disbelief. As she put it in one tweet, booths where she had "seen workers enter and vote" now shoed that she had received zero votes.
""(They) stole it, okay. They could have left the machines in our booth alone. That too was reduced to zero," she wrote.
For the uninitiated, Choudhary had contested from two seats, namely he Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district and the Bisfi seat in Madhubani district. She had received a scant number of votes from both areas, and was trailing far behind her competitors.
As per the data shared by the Election Commission of India, in Bisfi, at 6:00 pm, The Plurals Party leader had received a mere 863 votes (0.81% of the total votes counted). The situation was only marginally better in Bankipur, where Choudhary has thus far received 1877 votes (3.75% of the total votes counted).
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)