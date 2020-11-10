Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: What worked in Nitish Kumar's favour

According to trends at 6 pm, the BJP is leading on 77 seats and the JD(U) on 41 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on 67 seats and the Indian National Congress on 18 seats.

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar Assembly began at 8 a.m. at 55 centres across 38 districts. In the Grand Alliance, RJD contested on 144 seats and the Congress on 70 seats.

The three Left parties fought in 29 constituencies: the CPI(ML) (Liberation) in 19 seats, and the CPI and CPI(M) in six and four seats, respectively.

In the NDA camp, the JD(U) and the BJP contested 122 and 121 seats, respectively. Out of that, JD(U) provided seven seats to HAM (S) while the BJP allocated 11 seats to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share.

As votes have swung in favour of BJP and JDU(U) after the early trends that pointed towards RJD, we take a look at the issues that worked in favour of JD(U) leader and NDA's chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar.

15 year Report Card:

Presenting his government's report card of the last 15 years, Nitish Kumar touched upon law and order, the economy, creation of road infrastructure and flood relief measures that were undertaken during the time he has been serving as CM.

Also, comparisions were made with the Lalu Yadav-RabriDevi regime of 1990-2005.

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (U) national president Nitish Kumar presented his government's report card in September 2020 on the nearly 15 years of his rule in the state.

Opposition's unemployment charge countered:

As the RJD talked about the rate of unemployment in the state and growing joblessness, Nitish Kumar at a rally said his governments had given jobs to more than 600,000 people, compared with only 95,734 jobs offered during the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

JD(U)'s promises in manifesto:

Job prospects, skill enhancement for youth, entrepreneurship among women, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 5 lakh to women entrepreneurs, interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh, irrigation facility to every agriculture field, additional health facilities for people, opening of Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) in all districts, Polytechnic college at Sub Division levels, solar lights installation in all villages.

The vision document also encouraged higher education, saying unmarried women who cross the “inter” stage will get Rs 25,000 and those who graduate higher education will receive Rs 50,000. These incentives are for all women across all castes and communities.

Tejashwi's job promise criticised:

Nitish Kumar criticising Tejashwi's promise of creating 10 lakh government jobs, said for such 'lofty' announcement Rs 58,000 crore additional money is required and dubbed it impractical.

On Congress talking about review in prohibition laws:

Congress' manifesto promised about review of prohibition laws and bringing necessary amendments to it, but JD(U) leaders slammed the move saying "they have displayed photograph of Mahatama Gandhi in its vision document but talking against the laws to prevent consumption of alcohol".

Hike in basic salary of contractual teachers:

Nitish Kumar announced a 15% hike in contractual teachers’ basic salary long before the dates for Bihar polls were announced, and opposition Mahagathbandhan followed two months later and promised equal pay for Bihar’s 3.5 lakh contractual teachers.

Also, the charge of the opposition over Nitish not getting migrant workers of the state back during lockdown has no takers it appears.