Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE: Check FF Lottery Winning Numbers And Lucky Tips

Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE

The winning numbers from each of the eight daily rounds of the Kolkata FF (Fatafat) result for October 24, 2025, have been revealed. After every game, players can view the updated results and increase their chances of winning by using lucky tips like odd-even trends, pattern analysis, and the Pair Strategy. First-place awards are worth ₹1 crore, while fifth-place awards are for ₹120.

A popular lottery game in Kolkata, West Bengal, the Kolkata FF Fatafat is renowned for its thrilling and quick-paced structure. Participants can bet on numbers and win immediate cash rewards in this game, which is played eight times a day from Monday to Saturday. A diverse variety of players looking for fast results and excitement are drawn to the game by its ease of use and several daily rounds.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery Prize Breakdown

The top reward for the lottery winner is ₹1 crore, ₹9,000 is the second, ₹500 is the third, ₹250 is the fourth followed by ₹120 for the fifth. In each round, rewards are awarded to just five winners. Eight rounds of the game are played every day from Monday through Saturday.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.