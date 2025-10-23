 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official result PDF here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sandpiper Night Result for October 23, 2025, will be declared live at 8 PM today. This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official result PDF here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

You can view the results for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday Evening Lottery October 23, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Lottery players can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. By visiting these sites and following the given steps, users can easily download the official result PDF and verify their ticket numbers.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

In India, the lottery is legal only in 13 states: Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among them, the West Bengal State Lottery and the Nagaland State Lottery are the most popular because of their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 Crore.

One of the main reasons for their popularity is affordability. Tickets for the Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, making them accessible to people from all backgrounds while still offering huge cash prizes. This mix of low-cost tickets and big rewards makes these state lotteries among the most trusted and followed in India.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP

Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP

Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy

Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy

'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

Rail Traffic Hit In Lower Assam After IED Explosion On Tracks Near Kokrajhar - VIDEO

Rail Traffic Hit In Lower Assam After IED Explosion On Tracks Near Kokrajhar - VIDEO