Everything cannot be made public: Amit Shah on reports of his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Adding a twist to the critical political situation in Maharashtra, Home Minister Amit Shah today at a press conference in Delhi said '“Not everything can be made public, when asked about his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad.

There have been reports in some of the Gujarati dailies that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, leader Praful Patel and Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting behind closed doors in Ahmedabad, Reportedly the meeting was held at a farmhouse. Media reports had also claimed that Praful Patel also met a big industrialist, close to the BJP in Gujarat on 26 March.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik has denied reports of his party leaders' meeting with Shah.