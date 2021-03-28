Polling process held without any incident of violence in West Bengal after many years: Amit Shah

On March 27, the pollings for Phase 1 of the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections were held and amid sporadic issues a major turnout of voters was noticed. Noticeably no major issues took place during the election process in both Assam as well as West Bengal. Today while addressing the media in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revieweing the polling process said, "Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal."

The minister claiming assurity said, " BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats." He thanked the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP.

The minister said that he held discussion with the booth level workers and party leaders. "From the discussion, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam," he added.

Besides, Shah thanked the people of West Bengal and Assam for voting in favour of BJP.

30 Assembly constituencies that went for polling on Saturday were largely peaceful with over 80 percent turnout recorded till 6 pm, an official said.