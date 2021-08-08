'Everyone can't get portfolios they want': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on reports of dissatisfaction among ministers

Addressing reports of dissatisfaction among some ministers over portfolio distribution, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that everyone can't get the portfolios they want.

While speaking to the reporters, Bommai said, "Everyone can't get the portfolios they want. He (minister Anand Singh) is close to me so everything will be fine. I called him and spoke with him. I will handle it."

This statement by the Chief Minister surfaced after newly appointed Karnataka Minister Anand Singh expressed dissatisfaction for not being assigned the portfolio being asked for.

newly appointed Karnataka Minister Anand Singh who has been given Ecology, Environment and Tourism portfolio said, "I didn't ask for this portfolio. Whatever request I made at the party forum has not been considered. I am planning to meet the Chief Minister. I will request him to reconsider my request."

Two days ago, reports surfaced that a few BJP leaders were discontent after they were denied cabinet berth in the Karnataka Assembly. A few ministers were also discontent after they were not given the portfolio of their choice.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to the 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet.

The Chief Minister kept key departments including finance, Bengaluru Development, and Cabinet Affairs among other unallocated portfolios with himself.

Minister in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet KS Eshwarappa got Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development.

Meanwhile, R Ashoka got Revenue (except Muzarai) and B Sriramulu was given Transport and ST Welfare.

V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given housing, infrastructure development, while Prabhu Chavan received animal husbandry.

Anand Singh has been allocated ecology and environment department.

First-time minister Araga Jnanendra received home ministry, excluding intelligence, while Govind Makthappa Karajol has been given major and medium irrigation departments.

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani received large and medium industries portfolio and Umesh Vishwanath Katti was given forest, food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs.

Dr K Sudhakar will retain health and family welfare, and medical education, while Dr Aswath Narayan CN, will remain Minister for higher education, IT and BT, science and technology, skill development.

Bommai, who was elected as the Karnataka Chief Minister last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.

(With inputs from ANI)