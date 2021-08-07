Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai allocates portfolios to cabinet ministers - Check full list here

With the support from the BJP highcomand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday consolidated his position by retaining important portfolios of Finance, Bengaluru development and cabinet affairs. While Aaraga Jnanendra will be the new home minister – a ministry handled by Bommai in the previous Yediyurappa cabinet – the CM has kept Intelligence with himself.

Approved by the BJP highcommand, Bommai allocated portfolios to 29 ministers inducted into his new cabinet. Despite hectic lobbying from ministers for key portfolios, the CM did not give in.

CN Ashwath Narayan, who was Deputy CM in the Yediyurappa cabinet, has been allocated the Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology and Skill Development Ministry, the same which he had held in the BSY government.

Yediyurappa loyalist R Ashoka has retained the Revenue portfolio, so has BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has retained Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department.

Dr Sudhakar too, who was the Health Minister, will continue with the portfolio of Health & Family Welfare along with Medical Education. B Sreeramulu has been given Transport & ST Welfare, while Umesh Vishwanath has been given Forest, Food & Consumer Affairs.