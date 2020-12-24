'Even Congress doesn't take him seriously': Narendra Singh Tomar reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'no democracy in India' comment

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum signed by two crore farmers seeking withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. The former Congress chief also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadlock between the protesting farmers and the Centre. There is "no democracy in India" and it exists "only in imagination", he said and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the laws.

Meanwhile, Tomar on Thursday met a delegation of farmers from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and said that they had submitted to him a letter supporting the three farm laws. "Farmers from Baghpat have given me a letter in support of Centre's Farm Laws. They've told me that govt shouldn't buckle under any pressure to make amendments to Farm bills," ANI quoted Tomar as saying.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Tomar said that even Congress doesn't take him seriously. "Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn't take it seriously. Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature," he said.