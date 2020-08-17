Even as RW Twitter outrages, Aamir Khan's meeting with Erdogan's wife has Modi govt's approval - here's why

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is in Turkey to shoot his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", met First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan.

According to the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the first lady received the actor at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day.

First Lady Erdogan also tweeted about the meeting on her verified Twitter account.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" she wrote.

The meet however was mocked by several Right Wingers who slammed the actor for associating with a country that had 'spoken against India many times'.