Aamir Khan slammed on Twitter for meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

Aamir Khan's meeting with the Turkish First Lady, however, has sparked outrage on social media platforms. Many opined that Khan's meeting did not send out a good message considering that the Turkish President had 'spoken against India many times'. Others called for a boycott of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

A user wrote, "#AamirKhan who avoided meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, an Indian friend, meets Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan at a time when #Turkey is openly backing Pakistan on state sponsored terrorism and cornering India on Kashmir. Time for Aamir to feel unsafe in India again."

Another tweeted, "If China is enemy number one for India, then Turkey is enemy number two. So when @aamir_khan connects with the Islamic ruler Erdogan who wants a caliphate across the globe, has been funding radicalism in India, supports Pakistan stand on Kashmir, it raises question like Farhan."

"@aamir_khan you didn’t meet Israel PM Netanyahu who is friend of India. But you are meeting Ergodan’s family who are foes of India. Feeling intolerance after this comment? Then stay in Turkey and call your scared family also there. Hypocrites, you guys are nazis," read a tweet.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Aamir Khan's meeting with the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan: