Espionage case against scribe: Info in FIR 'sensitive' yet 'sketchy', says court

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday said the contents of the FIR in the espionage case under the Official Secrets Act against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma were "sensitive in nature" yet "very sketchy" when compared with the press release issued by the police as it (FIR) does not give in detail the nature of the investigation being done by the police.

The court made the remarks while providing the copy of the FIR to Sharma and co-accusesd -- Chinese national Qing Shi -- arrested in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat said "the accused are entitled to be supplied with copy of FIR for defending themselves by taking recourse to the provisions of law".

The court, however, directed the advocates representing the accused persons not to disclose the contents of the FIR in the public domain and to use it for availing legal remedies only.