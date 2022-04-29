Entire country feels grateful to Sikhs for their contributions in freedom struggle and in post-independence era, says PM Modi; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a Sikh delegation at his residence in the national capital on Friday. Addressing the gathering, he said the entire country feels grateful to Sikhs for their contributions in freedom struggle and in the post-independence era. He added that the Sikh community has been a strong link in relations between India and other countries.

The PM said "New India" is touching new dimensions and leaving its mark on the world. He said the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest example of this as many were sceptical about the vaccination drive in India due to its huge population. But, India has emerged as the biggest vaccine producer in the world, he added.

"Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labor. This is the spirit of New India today," PM Modi said.

"New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the world. This period of Covid pandemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of this, people were expressing concerns about India. But, now people are giving examples of India everywhere," he added.

"Earlier it was being said that India has such a huge population, from where will they vaccinate the whole population, how will people's lives be saved? But today India has emerged as the biggest vaccine producer in the world," he further said.

Earlier in the month of March, Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals which the Sikh delegation described as "like a hug" to the community.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.

Recently, he had delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 06:30 PM IST