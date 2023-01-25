Employee can’t be forced to take Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi High Court

Delhi HC | File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled that the employer cannot insist on the employees being forced to take the Covid vaccine.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh was dealing with a government school teacher's plea seeking permission to teach and undertake other responsibilities without being forced to take the vaccine. She disposed of all pending applications of the concerned employees.

The Bench allowed the teacher to make representation to the concerned authority to permit her to teach and undertake other responsibilities and directed that the decision be taken within 30 days.

Earlier, in Jacob Puliyel vs Union of India case, the Supreme Court had made a judgment that it is an individual's right to refuse to take any medical treatment as long as his own health is concerned.

The teacher, who teaches history subject in the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, New Usmanpur, Gautam Puri, under Delhi Government's Directorate of Education, had moved court in 2021 and is vaccinated now.

