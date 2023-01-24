e-Paper Get App
Delhi: Student stabbed in the head while trying to save coaching class teacher

The student, identified as Abhishek, was stabbed in the head and has been admitted to the AIIMS, according to police.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Representational image
New Delhi: A 17-year-old student was stabbed as he tried to save his teacher during a scuffle in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, A D Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, runs a coaching centre for students of Class I to XII, police said.

A person named Shishpal (25) and a juvenile used to make noises in front of the centre on a regular basis.

On Monday as well, they started making noises, abusing passersby and creating a nuisance, a senior police officer said.

Mahesh tried to pacify him, but Shishpal started abusing him and engaged in a scuffle with him. Seeing this, the students of the centre rushed outside to save their teacher, the officer said.

Shishpal's younger brother too rushed to the spot with a knife, which he handed over to his elder brother. Shishpal stabbed a student named Abhishek on his head repeatedly, police said.

The victim became unconscious and fell down. He was shifted to Majidia hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS Taruma Centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Following the incident, both the brothers ran back inside their house and started throwing bricks from their terrace.

However, no one got injured and the police rushed to the terrace and caught them, officials said.

The statement of Mahesh has been recorded and a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station, they said.

