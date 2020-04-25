Elgar Parishad case: Court denies temporary bail to Anand Teltumbde; sends him to Taloja jail

A special court in the city rejected the temporary bail plea on medical grounds filed by academic and activist Anand Teltumbde accused in the Elgar Parishad – Bhima Koregaon case and sent him to judicial custody to Taloja jail.

The civil rights activist had spent 11 days in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody since April 14, when he surrendered before the agency and was remanded by the court the same day to the agency’s custody for investigation. On Saturday, the NIA did not seek further custody for investigation and sought that he be remanded to judicial custody.

Appearing for Teltumbde, Advocate R. Sathyanarayan also filed another plea for medical aid. Additional Sessions Judge DE Kothalikar has sought a medial report from the jail superintendent on Sunday to decide this plea.

Teltumbde, the husband of a granddaughter of Dr. BR Ambedkar – Rama, had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency’s office in the city on April 14 after the apex court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea along with that of journalist and activist Gautam Navlakha. The SC had given them three weeks’ time to surrender, which was later extended by another week. Navlakha had surrendered in Delhi.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigation from the Pune police in January, had produced Teltumbde before court the same day and the court had sent Teltumbde to the agency’s custody till April 18. Further, his custody was extended on April 18 by another seven days to April 25 as the agency told court it had to confront Teltumbde with voluminous documents recovered from his co-accused.

Teltumbde had been booked by the Pune police for alleged Maoist links in 2018. While rejecting his pre-arrest bail plea the SC had said that there was ‘prima-facie evidence’ of their involvement in Bhima Koregaon violence.