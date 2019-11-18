Electoral Bonds: How Modi govt shot down RBI's reservations in a jiffy

The RBI responded by saying that the amendments encourage money laundering. “Bearer instruments have the potential to become currency and if issued in sizeable quantities can undermine faith in banknotes issued by RBI,” the bank wrote. “The bonds are bearer bonds and are transferable by delivery. Hence who finally and actually contributes the bond to the political party will not be known.”

Hasmukh Adhia, then the revenue secretary, instantly dismissed these reservtions of the RBI. He wrote a note to Arun Jaitley and the then secretary for economic affairs Tapan Ray. “It appears to me that the RBI has not understood the proposed mechanism of having pre-paid instruments for the purpose of keeping the identity of the donor secret, while ensuring the donation is made only out of fully tax paid money of a person," he wrote.

Tapan Ray agreed with Adhia on the same day. The file moved extremely fast, and Jaitley signed off on it immediately despite the RBI advicing on the first working day after it was asked for comment. “This advice has come quite late at a time when the Finance Bill is already printed.” Adhia wrote. He added, “We may, therefore, go ahead with our proposal.”

Two days later, on February 1, 2017, Jaitley proposed the creation of electoral bonds and the amendment to the RBI Act. “Parliament is supreme and has the right to legislate on all subjects of governance including the RBI Act,” the Centre said, according to the report.

In June 2017, the finance ministry formulated regulation on how electoral bonds would work. The electoral bonds were to keep information regarding purchaser and payee a secret. Also, political parties didn't have to keep track of who was contributing through electoral bonds. More importantly, the bonds were also beyond RTI.

Next month, the officials from finance ministry, RBI and Election Commission were to meet and discuss the functioning of the bonds. However, RBI officials skipped the meeting. In August, the RBI again wrote to the ministry stressing on why it thought electoral bonds were not a good idea.