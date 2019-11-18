Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as Chief Justice of India

Outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on October 18 had recommended Justice Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the top court, as his successor. Justice Bobde will serve as the Chief Justice for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

Born in Nagpur on April 24, 1956, he completed his graduation and obtained a law degree from Nagpur University. He was enrolled on the Bar Council of Maharashtra's roll in 1978 and was designated as Senior Advocate in 1998. His career as judge began on March 29, 2000 when he was appointed as Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court, and he rose to become Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012.

