Eknath Shinde, Arvind Kejriwal, Babul Supriyo - List of politicians who tested positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shukla, a former minister in the West Bengal government, said he was in home isolation.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and in home isolation. I have a high fever and I am following the doctor's advice. Other members of my family are fine," Shukla, the captain of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, told PTI.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he along with his wife, father and several members of his staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra Urban Development and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and Goregaon MLA Vidya Thakur on Tuesday informed that they have tested positive for COVID.

Two days ago, More than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday and added that strict restrictions might be clamped if the new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Shinde informed that he is undergoing doctor-supervised treatment and requested all those who came in his contact in the last few days to be cautious.

"I have tested positive for corona and am undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome the corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful," he said.

Thakur informed that she has been hospitalised due to the infection.

"I have tested COVID positive, I am admitted to hospital and following all COVID necessary protocol!" she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, then the lockdown will be imposed in the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued fresh guidelines for sealing off the buildings in Mumbai wherein the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the state stand at 56,117, while 568 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted at Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital Kaushambi, Ghaziabad as a "precautionary measure".

"I am undergoing complete treatment as a precautionary measure at Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital Kaushambi, Ghaziabad and now my health is stable. Many thanks for all your prayers," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari had been tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:44 PM IST