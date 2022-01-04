Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.

The CM took to his Twitter and said that he has isolated himself at his home.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested", he tweeted.

This comes as Delhi is witnessing a Covid-19 resurgence triggered by the new highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

The national capital on Monday reported 4,099 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 18, 2021 when the tally was 4,482, and one death.

The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.

The COVID-19 infection rate has climbed to 6.46 per cent, highest in last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded 6.89 per cent positivity rate on May 18.

The capital has, so far, detected 351 Omicron cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.

(With inputs from agency)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:19 AM IST