e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

China: 5 killed, 9 missing in landslide in Guizhou province Over 100,000 US citizens hospitalized with COVID-19
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Thane: 30 people of Ashram school in Bhiwandi test COVID-19 positive

ANI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

As many as 30 persons of an Ashram school in Bhiwandi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Thane Municipal Corporation, in its notification, said, "30 persons including 28 students and 2 staff members of an Ashram school in Bhiwandi have tested positive for COVID-19." Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. As per the health bulletin, the active cases in the state stand at 52,422. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: State govt provides guarantee for Rs 11,401 crore loan and interest by MahaVitaran Maharashtra: State govt provides guarantee for Rs 11,401 crore loan and interest by MahaVitaran

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Advertisement