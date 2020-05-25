Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, others greet nation on Eid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous."
President Ram Nath Kovind while extending greetings urged people to follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread.
"Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace & harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with & caring for the vulnerable & needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread", President Ram Nath Kovind said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. "Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you," Gandhi tweeted.
Many leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. This year, Eid is being celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.
