What social distancing? Ahead of Eid, crowds gather at market near Delhi's Jama Masjid

For most of India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 25. The first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, it marks the conclusion of the holy Month of Ramadan.

This year, the celebrations are expected to be somewhat subdued, with the occasion falling amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. This will be perhaps the first time that there will no 'namaz' at mosques across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

While many have urged people to celebrate while keeping the lockdown in mind, others including the Bengal Imam's Association have gone a step further, even urging state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to not lift the lockdown until Eid was over.