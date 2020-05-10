Bengal Imam's association asks CM Mamata Banerjee not to lift lockdown until Ramadan Eid is over

Bengal's Imam Association has drafted a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee asking her not to lift the lockdown until the Ramadan Eid is over.
The lockdown due to COVID-19 has forced the entire nation to stay indoors for nearly two months now, and Muslims in India are spending the holy month of Ramadan at home.
In the letter shared by Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, the Bengal's Imam association asks to further extend the lockdown till May 30 at least due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.
"We bengali imam Association request you to extend lockdown in West Bengal by a few more days," the letter read.
They further add that celebrations can wait, and after sacrificing so much, a little more will not hurt.
The Imam Association also ensures that Muslims are with the government and no questions will be asked if other shops are opened.
Meanwhile, the state has over 1,700 positive coronavirus cases with 171 reported deaths.
Earlier, the Railway Ministry confirmed that West Bengal will receive 8 trains from 4 states to help stranded migrants get back home.
