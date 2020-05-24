Coronavirus in Gujarat: As fatalities cross 800, HC compares Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital to 'dungeon'

On Saturday, the Gujarat High Court pulled up Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital over its handling of COVID-19 patients. The High Court called the hospital that has recorded over 350 deaths related to the virus a "dungeon'' that poor and helpless patients were forced to rely on.

""As we said earlier that the Civil Hospital is meant to treat the patients. However, it appears that as on date, it is as good as dungeon. May be even worse than a dungeon. Unfortunately, the poor and helpless patients have no option," an NDTV report quoted the court order to say.

Reportedly, the High Court said that most patients in the Civil Hospital were dying after four or more days of treatment. It also criticised the Gujarat Health Minister, wondering how many times he had visited the hospital, or whether he was aware of the situation.