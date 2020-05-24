'Priyanka Vadra has not even been able to do that...': Sambit Patra slams Congress over 'Twitter behanji' comment on Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the Congress and the BJP of being equally responsible for the current plight of migrants stranded amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"After Independence, Congress stayed in power for long and ruled in many states. Mass migration from villages to big cities occurred under their reign as weaker sections of society including Dalits, farmers and tribals found it hard to procure means of livelihood," Mayawati said.

She added, "It would have been better if before announcing the COVID-19 lockdown, migrant workers would have been given some time and facilitated to their native places."