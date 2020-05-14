Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Karnataka MLC CM Ibrahim requests Yediyurappa to allow Muslims to offer prayers in Masjids

Well, these are tough times and we ought to maintain distance come what may. Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner and while we understand the religious sentiments behind Ramadan, it is still important to stay at home and refrain from attending any gatherings till the situation gets better.

However, some people refuse to understand the gravity of the crisis the world is going through right now. Former Union Minister and Member of Karnataka Legistlative Council CM Ibrahim wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asking him to allow members of the Muslim community to celebrate Eid at Idgah maidan and Masjids.

Well, amid the coronavirus pandemic, all religious congregation and other gatherings are prohibited in the country.

In the letter to the CM, Ibrahim wrote, "On behalf of the entire community, I would suggest that the government may take a decision by having due consultation with the medical experts to grant permission for Muslims on the day of Eid to offer prayers in the Idgah Maidan or Masjids from morning till 1 pm with all precautionary measures and safety norms."