Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2020: Wishes, messages, images to send over WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook, and Instagram

Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi is the day when Prophet Mohammad was born, and, on this auspicious day, Muslims around the world celebrate the Prophet’s birth.

Eid-e-Milad is also referred to as Maulid, or, Mawlid, The Milad is celebrated in Rabi-al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

In 2020, Eid-e-Milad was celebrated on October 29 in Saudi Arabia. It will be celebrated on October 30 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the South Asian region. The festival began on the evening of October 29, 2020, and will end on the evening of October 30, 2020.

Wish your friends and family the best of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with these beautiful WhatsApp and Facebook messages, post and quotes.