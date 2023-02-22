Edtech PhysicsWallah staff gets into scuffle with students; manager sacked after video goes viral |

A shocking video has emerged on the internet where the management staff of one of the centres of the Edtech PhysicsWallah in Rajasthan got into a brawl with the students.

Video shows scenes of brawl

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, a man who is presumed to be a management staff member of the centre is seen pushing a student while there are other students watching the scene.

The PW staff in the video is said to be a part of the Student Welfare Society (SWS), under the HR & Admin function of PhysicsWallah. Their responsibilities include the safety of the coaching staff at the centre, managing relationships with students and schools, and managing aspects such as food and hostel facilities.

Management cracks on the staff involved in fight

Soon after the video went viral, the top management of PhysicsWallah took strict action against the staff member by terminating him with immediate effect. "Students are PhysicsWallah's top priority and so the centre manager has been terminated with immediate effect," said the Edtech in a statement.

