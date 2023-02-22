e-Paper Get App
Engineering student booked for touching emergency door on Delhi-bound flight

According to the police, the accused engineering student was travelling from Chennai to Delhi on Saturday. The police said the accused touched the emergency gate during the flight.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
The student said he didn't want to open the emergency door, but had only touched its handle. | Pixabay(Representative Image)
Chennai: An engineering student has been booked for allegedly touching the emergency door of a Delhi-bound flight, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused engineering student was travelling from Chennai to Delhi on Saturday. The police said the accused touched the emergency gate during the flight.

Noticing this, the flight crew stopped him and reported the matter to the flight captain who decided to take it up with the police.

However, the accused claims that he didn't intend to open the emergency door but had only touched its handle.

As per the police, anotice has been served to the accused and legal action is being taken against him. Though he has not been arrested, he will have to appear in court, said the cops.

