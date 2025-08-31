PM Modi Rides Xi Jinping's Favourite Hongqi L5 Car: Know The Features Of This 'Made In China' Vehicle

The Chinese government provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's most symbolic "Made in China" vehicle, the Hongqi L5 car, for his two-day visit to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The luxury sedan, which serves as President Xi Jinping's preferred official transport, represents a significant diplomatic gesture from the host nation.

Also known as the "Red Flag," the Hongqi L5 has deep historical significance for China. The same vehicle was used by President Xi during his 2019 visit to PM Modi in Mahabalipuram, making this assignment particularly symbolic for the bilateral relationship.

The Hongqi Guoli, or L5 as it's commonly known, is truly an automotive behemoth. This luxury sedan represents the pinnacle of Chinese automotive engineering and serves as a rolling symbol of the Chinese Communist Party, with "Hongqi" literally meaning "Red Flag" in Mandarin.

The L5 is powered by impressive engine options that reflect its status as a state vehicle. The newer version features a robust 4.0-litre V8 engine, whilst the older model - still used for official state functions and parades - comes equipped with a massive 6.0-litre V12 engine that produces 381 horsepower.

However, speed isn't the vehicle's primary focus. The car's substantial weight of 3,150 kilograms (nearly 7,000 pounds) prioritises safety and luxury over acceleration, making it ideal for secure diplomatic transport.

Hongqi's prestigious history traces back to 1958, when the state-owned First Automotive Works (FAW) first launched the brand specifically for the elite members of the Communist Party of China. This heritage makes the vehicle assignment to PM Modi a gesture of considerable diplomatic importance.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be travelling around Tianjin in his presidential "Aurus" car, complete with Chinese diplomatic licence plates. The Aurus represents Russia's answer to luxury state transport - a retro-styled luxury vehicle manufactured by Russian automaker Aurus Motors.

During today's bilateral meeting, President Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of India-China cooperation, telling PM Modi that it was essential for the "Dragon and Elephant to come together" and "be friends" - a reference that underscores the symbolic nature of the prestigious vehicle assignment.