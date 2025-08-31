China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support

China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025. |

Tianjin, China: China has introduced a humanoid AI robot named Xiao He to assist media personnel at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. The summit began today in Tianjin, China, and is scheduled to conclude on September 1. Xiao He will play an important role in supporting both domestic and international media during the event.

Roles of the humanoid AI robot



The primary role of Xiao He is to provide intelligence services and practical support for media staff. This includes language translation, offering information assistance, and ensuring smooth operations for journalists covering the summit. The AI robot is designed to make the work of reporters and broadcasters more efficient during the event.

Comprehensive services at the summit



Xiao He explained to IANS that the SCO Summit Media Center offers a wide range of services for accredited media personnel. These include radio and television broadcasting, press conferences, official photography, forum information, and exhibitions focused on technology and culture. Additionally, media representatives can access dining and refreshments, helping them manage their work comfortably during long summit hours.

Enhancing media efficiency



By deploying Xiao He, China aims to enhance media efficiency and provide quick, reliable support for language translation and other information services. The humanoid AI robot reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in international events and shows how technology is being leveraged to assist human staff in complex, high-profile summits.