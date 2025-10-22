 UPI Sees Festive Season Boom, With 13% Jump In Average Daily Transaction Value To Reach ₹94,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUPI Sees Festive Season Boom, With 13% Jump In Average Daily Transaction Value To Reach ₹94,000 Crore

UPI Sees Festive Season Boom, With 13% Jump In Average Daily Transaction Value To Reach ₹94,000 Crore

On the eve of Diwali, UPI recorded an all-time high of 740 million transactions in a single day. The average daily volume for the month so far has been 695 million, up more than 6 per cent from September’s record of 654 million.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is witnessing a festive season boom, with the average daily transaction value in October jumping 13 per cent over September to reach Rs 94,000 crore, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With more than a week still left in the month, UPI is on track to post its highest-ever monthly performance, driven by Diwali spending and recent GST rate cuts.

This marks one of the strongest month-on-month growth trends for UPI in the past few years. UPI, which powers nearly 85 per cent of all digital payments in India, has also seen its daily transaction volumes hit new highs. On the eve of Diwali, UPI recorded an all-time high of 740 million transactions in a single day. The average daily volume for the month so far has been 695 million, up more than 6 per cent from September’s record of 654 million.

Read Also
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses To Roll Out Hands-Free UPI Payments Support, New Diwali Editing Tool,...
article-image

The festive season has always been a strong driver for UPI growth. Last year too, both Dusshera and Diwali falling in October had boosted digital payment activity. This year, while Dusshera was in September, Diwali celebrations on October 20 appear to have powered another surge. By October 20, UPI crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in daily transaction value six times this month -- double the number of days compared to September.

Typically, most payment platforms see peak activity at the start of the month due to salaries and EMI payments, after which spending tends to dip. UPI transactions often fall to around Rs 60,000 crore in daily value by mid-month. Given the strong momentum, experts believe October could set an all-time record for UPI. Monthly transaction value is expected to cross Rs 28 lakh crore for the first time, surpassing the current record of Rs 25 lakh crore.

FPJ Shorts
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Case: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Them On Akola Highway
Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Case: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Them On Akola Highway

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCLT Directs Initiation Of Insolvency Proceedings Against Jaiprakash Associates' Subsidiary, Bhilai...

NCLT Directs Initiation Of Insolvency Proceedings Against Jaiprakash Associates' Subsidiary, Bhilai...

UPI Sees Festive Season Boom, With 13% Jump In Average Daily Transaction Value To Reach ₹94,000...

UPI Sees Festive Season Boom, With 13% Jump In Average Daily Transaction Value To Reach ₹94,000...

‘Problem is Execution, Not…’: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacts To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s...

‘Problem is Execution, Not…’: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacts To Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s...

India’s Luxury Goods Market To See 10% Growth, Reaching $12.1 Billion By 2025, Emerging As...

India’s Luxury Goods Market To See 10% Growth, Reaching $12.1 Billion By 2025, Emerging As...

Delhi's Diwali Season Sees ₹500 Crore Robust Firecracker Demand, With Stock Running Out Before The...

Delhi's Diwali Season Sees ₹500 Crore Robust Firecracker Demand, With Stock Running Out Before The...