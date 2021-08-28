Mamata Banerjee slams BJP as ED summons Abhishek Banerjee and his wife over alleged coal scam - Story so far

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula at the national capital with their bank details over their connection with alleged money laundering in a coal scam in West Bengal.

According to sources Abhishek has been asked to be present before ED on September 6 while his wife is asked to be present on September 1. Notably, a case was filed by ED after studying a FIR done by CBI in November 2020 against Rujira and Abhishek over multi-crore money laundering in coalfields near Asansol.

Reacting to the same, West Bengal Chie Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly accused the BJP of "using central agencies against us". TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that this is a ploy of the BJP to tarnish the image of the TMC and Abhishek Banerjee.

It can be recalled that on February 21 morning, A CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira Narula and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.

After quizzing Rujira, the CBI officials said that they are not satisfied with her reply.

“Rujira ignored most of the questions stating that she wasn’t aware of the developments. Though we have done a video recording of the entire session and will now match with her sister Menka Gambhir’s statements,” the CBI sources was heard saying and also that the CBI had sent letters to the officials of the banks in Thailand and London where several money was sent.

The CBI had earlier many times claimed that Abhishek is the direct beneficiary of the scam.

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also showed the bank account statement of Rujira during the poll campaign and cried foul against both Abhishek and his wife.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 03:14 PM IST