West Bengal: Few turncoat leaders set to rejoin TMC in September

Kolkata: More ‘Ghar Wapsi’ on the anvil for the Trinamool Congress as the party has decided to take back turncoat BJP leaders in their fold. According to Trinamool Congress sources, decisions are being taken based on the images of the turncoat leaders and mostly in September these leaders will be re-inducted in the Trinamool Congress.

“Names of Rajib Bandhopadhyay and footballer Dipendu Biswas are being heard that they might be allowed to return back to the party and would be given charges of organization. Those who have maligned the TMC the most during the poll campaign will not be allowed to return back,” said TMC sources.

However, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the ultimate decision is being taken by party Supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“We have been given charges to mark or identify the leaders who are willing to come back but the final decision will be taken by Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek,” said Kunal.

Notably, following the poll debacle several turncoat leaders have expressed their interest to rejoin TMC especially after Mukul Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress.

Former forest minister Rajib Banerjee following the poll debacle had visited Kunal Ghosh’s house in June and both had a long closed door meeting. Dipendu also had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showing his interest to join back.

Apart from these two leaders, Sonali Guha and Sarala Murmu who had defected to the saffron camp had also written a letter to TMC Supremo urging to rejoin the ruling party.

“Just like fish cannot stay without water, I cannot stay without you. Being emotional I had left the party. I couldn't settle there. With the broken heart I am seeking for your forgiveness as without it I cannot live and also want to join back the party and spend my life with your affection,” wrote Sonali in Bengali.

However, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that people just to stay in power thought that BJP will form the government in Bengal had joined BJP and now returning to TMC.

“Thousands of people have joined but only a handful are going back. This will not affect BJP,” said Ghosh.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:02 PM IST