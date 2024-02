Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a new and sixth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his interrogation regarding the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had skipped five previous summons from the federal agency over the course of the last five months.

This is a developing story