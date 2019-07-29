Economic Unit ranks Delhi and Bangalore as world's cheapest cities; leaves Twitter shocked

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on Sunday released the world's cheapest cities list, which included Bangalore at the fifth position, this left Twitterati's amused. Apart from Bangalore, Chennai and New Delhi made it to the list at 8th and 10th position, respectively.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living survey, 1 kilogramme loaf of bread in Pakistan’s economic hub costs $1.46 as compared to $5.66 in Paris – one of the world’s most expensive cities.

The survey, which has been carried out for the last 30 years, compares more than 400 individual prices across 160 products and services including food, drink, clothing, household supplies and personal care items, home rents, transport, utility bills, private schools, domestic help, and recreational costs. All cities are compared with a base city of New York, which has an index set at 100.

The EIU is a British business company within the Economist Group which provides forecast through research and analysis. The list was released on the EIU website and shared by World Index on Twitter.

The list, which included 10 cities from across the world, saw Venezuela’s Caracus at the number one position, followed by Syria’s Damascus at the second.

Here is the list –

1. Caracas – Venezuela

2. Damascus – Syria

3. Tashkent – Uzbekistan

4. Almaty – Kazakhstan

5. Bangalore – India

6. Karachi – Pakistan

6. Lagos – Nigeria

8. Buenos Aires – Argentina

8. Chennai – India

10. New Delhi – India

It didn't take time for netizens to react.