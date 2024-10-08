ECI Dismisses Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's Claims Of Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends On Official Website

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday refuted the allegations made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding delays in updating the results of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. In response, the ECI issued a press release through its official X account, providing a detailed clarification addressing the concerns raised by the Congress party.

The ECI's statement referred to a similar situation from June 2024, during the General Elections, when the Indian National Congress (INC) had raised comparable concerns, which the Commission had categorically dismissed. The ECI reiterated that the counting of votes is being conducted in strict accordance with Rule 60 of the Conduct of Election Rules, at designated counting centres and under the supervision of designated authorities, ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory guidelines. The Commission emphasized that the counting process remains transparent and that the allegations of unexplained delays are unfounded.

"With reference to your Memorandum No. 00144lAE-2024 dated 8.10.24 ragarding an unexplaiued slowdown in updating of results of Haryana Assembly Elcctions 2024 on the Website, the Commission notes that previously on June 4, 2024, in the context of General Elections 2024, a somewhat similar concem was raised by INC which was ill-founded and dismissed by the Cornmission categorically responded that counting of votes is being carried out as per Rule 60 of Conduct of Election Rules at the designated counting centres and by the designated authorities following Statutory and Regulatory regime," the press release by ECI stated.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had filed an official complaint with the ECI, criticising the delay in updating election trends on the official ECI website. Ramesh, along with other Congress leaders, expressed concerns over what they described as an 'inordinate and unacceptable delay.'

They claimed that the outdated data could be used to influence the administration and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of potentially benefiting from the delay by applying pressure on the process.

Ramesh drew parallels between this situation and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where a similar slowdown in trend updates had been observed. In a post on X, he questioned whether the BJP was attempting to exert pressure by sharing 'outdated and misleading trends.'

Party Positions According To Latest Trends

Despite the allegations, the election results continued to be updated. As of the latest trends, Congress had secured victories in 14 seats and was leading in 20 others. Meanwhile, the BJP had won 11 seats and was leading in 39. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was ahead in two seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led in one.

Additionally, independent candidates were making a notable presence, with Savitri Jindal and Devender Kadyan securing victories in Hisar and Ganaur, respectively.