EC issues notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur over 'desh ke gaddaron ko...' comment at Delhi rally

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over his alleged provocative slogan at an election rally in Delhi, sources in the poll panel said.
He has been given time till 12 noon on January 30 to respond to the notice.The notice was issued after the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday submitted a report to the EC on the "provocative" language used by Thakur while canvassing for a party candidate contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in Rithala.
During the election rally on Monday, the BJP leader had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.
He had chanted "Desh ke gaddaron ko" while the crowd roared back with "goli maaron saalon ko" at an election rally in Delhi.
According to a PTI article, BJP MP Parvesh Verma too is likely to receive a show cause notice from the Election Commission.
Sources in the poll panel told PTI that the EC had examined the reports sent by the Delhi CEO Office and is of the view that show cause notices should be issued to the two party leaders.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi CEO Office had submitted reports to the EC on "provocative" language used by Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, and West Delhi MP Verma while canvassing for party candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.
Addressing an election rally in Janakpuri on Monday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Verma spoke of vacating the Shaheen Bagh protest site on the night of February 11. He also reiterated that 40 mosques, graveyards and 'mazars' illegally constructed on government land in his constituency would be cleared within if the BJP wins the elections.
Verma had made the same statement at a press conference earlier this month, but put the figure of the illegal constructions at around 50.
Verma had earlier said that "Shaheen Bagh protesters will enter houses and rape sisters, daughters."
"Lakhs of people gather there [Shaheen Bagh]. People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." he had been quoted as saying by ANI.
"If the BJP comes to power in Delhi on February 11, we will clear Shaheen Bagh of all protests and protesters within one hour. Not a single person will be visible," he had added.
(With inputs from agencies)
