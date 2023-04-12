Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Bihar's Araria | Pixabay

Bihar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured in Araria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 140km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/bJLzKnE97i@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/xvBkJ6sW0a — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 12, 2023

National Centre for Seismology officially informed about the quake

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal".

Earlier on April 9, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Another earthquake hit Nicobar Island

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6 occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km ,Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.