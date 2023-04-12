Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Bihar's Araria

Bihar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured in Araria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.
The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
National Centre for Seismology officially informed about the quake
The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal".
Earlier on April 9, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.
Another earthquake hit Nicobar Island
Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.
The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6 occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km ,Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.
