 Earthquakes of magnitude 4.7, 4.6 hit Mizoram's Champhai & Campbell Bay of Nicobar Island
Earthquakes of magnitude 4.7, 4.6 hit Mizoram's Champhai & Campbell Bay of Nicobar Island

Earthquakes of magnitude 4.7, 4.6 hit Mizoram's Champhai & Campbell Bay of Nicobar Island

Two quakes jolted two different parts of the country in the early morning hours of Monday. First one was recorded in Nicobar Island while the other one in Mizoram.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
Earthquakes of magnitude 4.7, 4.6 hit Mizoram's Champhai & Campbell Bay of Nicobar Island | File Photo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Another earthquake hit Nicobar Island

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km ,Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

Two more quakes jolted Nicobar Island yesterday

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands", tweeted NCS.

This was the second earthquake on Sunday, earlier a few hours ago at around 2.59 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

