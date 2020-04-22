Earth Day 2020: Leaders from across the globe spread awareness on World Earth Day

Around the world, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. As the world celebrates Earth Day today to mark the support for environmental protection across the globe, leaders from across the world on Wednesday came out to reiterate their commitment to work towards the well-being of planet Earth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet. "On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19," PM Modi said.