Earth Day 2020: Earth recharges itself naturally!

Indore: The entire world went into pause mode under lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus. This lockdown period has given nature time to heal itself and restore Earth by controlling air, water and sound pollution temporarily.

It is not surprising to see that wildlife is reclaiming its habitat and finally getting their share of the Earth. However, the question is what happens when the lockdown is lifted? We cannot really shut-down industries and transport systems forever… but it is possible to act responsibly and maybe celebrate Earth Holidays every year.

Come on, think again! Is it not nice to spend time gardening, singing, dancing, playing board games, watching birds, meditating or just relaxing without any electronics and diversions for a while?

For an artist, is it not essential to consider acting upon what he or she paints? Can we not re-think how and when we use our resources?

With pioneers of nature, who are doing their bit and experts, we have some essential suggestions that can save our survival on Earth.