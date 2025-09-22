 EAM Jaishankar To Meet US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In New York Today On UNGA Sidelines Amid Trade Tensions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEAM Jaishankar To Meet US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In New York Today On UNGA Sidelines Amid Trade Tensions

EAM Jaishankar To Meet US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In New York Today On UNGA Sidelines Amid Trade Tensions

The meeting is set to be held at 11 am EST (8:30 PM IST) on Monday as per the schedule of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio released by the US State Department.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York. | X @DrSJaishankar

New York: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The meeting is set to be held at 11 am EST (8:30 PM IST) on Monday as per the schedule of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio released by the US State Department.

The meeting is part of a continuing effort to strengthen India-US ties, which had come under strain in recent months but have since shown signs of recovery.

The two leaders last met in Washington in July for the 10th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and had also held discussions earlier in January this year. However, the upcoming bilateral meeting will be their first face-to-face interaction since trade frictions flared up after President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods over the purchase of Russian oil.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore Projects
PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore Projects
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested
Read Also
'Happiness, Prosperity, Peace': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Warm Greetings On Navratri
article-image

Trump recently expressed confidence that they would face "no difficulty" in arriving at a deal.

There are also confusion and concern among Indians in the US on H-1B visas after Trump signed an executive order imposing USD 100,000 fee on visas for skilled tech workers. The White House later clarified that the fee only applies to new applicants and not to current visa holders.

Earlier this month, during the Senate confirmation hearing for Sergio Gor, Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to India, Rubio described India as "one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today."

Rubio, who had appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to introduce Gor, underscored the pivotal role of India in shaping the global future, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting that India was at the "core of that".

Read Also
What Are These Bodyguard Satellites That India Looks To Employ To Safeguard Its Space Assets?
article-image

"Sergio Gor is the nominee to India (as US Ambassador), which is one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today, in terms of the future of what the world's going to look like. I said it earlier when I held the position as a nominee... In the 21st century, the story will be written in the Indo-Pacific. It's so important that we have changed the name of the combatant command in the Indo-Pacific. India is at the core of that. Rubio stated.

Meanwhile, the New York meeting will take place just ahead of formal trade talks scheduled in Washington on Monday, where Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leading an Indian delegation.

According to a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, "positive discussions were held" during the September 16 visit of officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative to India, and both sides agreed to intensify efforts towards finalising a deal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore...

PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore...

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi, Says GST Reforms Come Eight Years Too Late

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi, Says GST Reforms Come Eight Years Too Late

Uttar Pradesh: Dismembered Body Of 50-Year-Old Missing Man Found In Neighbour's Trunk In Etah, Probe...

Uttar Pradesh: Dismembered Body Of 50-Year-Old Missing Man Found In Neighbour's Trunk In Etah, Probe...

Air India Crash: Supreme Court Calls Pilot's 'Fuel-Cut Off' Narrative 'Unfortunate', Seeks Response...

Air India Crash: Supreme Court Calls Pilot's 'Fuel-Cut Off' Narrative 'Unfortunate', Seeks Response...