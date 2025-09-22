'Happiness, Prosperity, Peace': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Warm Greetings On Navratri

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday morning extended warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri. | File Pic & X @kharge

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday morning extended warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri.

He wished everyone happiness, prosperity and peace.

"Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of worship of the Goddess of power Maa Durga, Shardiya Navratri. May the grace of Maa Adishakti remain upon everyone. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and peace into your lives; that is my good wish," Kharge posted on X.

शक्ति स्वरूपा माँ दुर्गा की आराधना के महापर्व शारदीय नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



माँ आदिशक्ति की अनुकंपा सभी पर बनी रहे। यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और शांति का संचार करे, यही मेरी मंगलकामना है।



#Navratri pic.twitter.com/mcFew3A8Ib — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Navratri to the nation and wished for "new strength and faith" among the citizens.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Infinite Navratri greetings to all of you. May this sacred festival, filled with devotion, courage, restraint, and determination, bring new strength and new faith into everyone's life. Jai Mata Di."

आप सभी को नवरात्रि की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। साहस, संयम और संकल्प के भक्ति-भाव से भरा यह पावन पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई शक्ति और नया विश्वास लेकर आए। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

He also offered a spiritual tribute on the first day of Navratri 2025.

The Prime Minister shared a soulful rendition of the bhajan 'Ya Devi Sarv Bhuteshu' on X, celebrating the festive spirit of Navratri through music.

नवरात्रि में आज मां शैलपुत्री की विशेष पूजा-अर्चना का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि माता के स्नेह और आशीर्वाद से हर किसी का जीवन सौभाग्य और आरोग्य से परिपूर्ण रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

"Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji," PM Modi said.

On the auspicious start of the nine-day religious festival, devotees are gathering in multitudes at temples across different parts of the country today to offer prayers to Goddess Durga in her nine forms.

The devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at Devkali Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to celebrate the first day of Shardiya Navratri. A huge influx of devotees was also witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital Delhi.

Additionally, devotees also flock to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers.

The Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities.

During Shardiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

Within Sri Chandika Devi, many deities are enshrined. Worshipping Sri Maha Chandika is akin to worshipping all deities; through her grace, one attains knowledge, fame, and wealth, and enemies turn into friends. All desires prayed for are granted swiftly.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness.

