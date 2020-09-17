Durga Puja 2020: TMC’s makes Mahalaya pledge to win voter's confidence

West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday used the occasion of Mahalaya, which signals the ushering in of Durga Puja, to reiterate her commitment towards the people of her state. It was also a way for Mamata to further banish earlier rumours of a government ban on celebrations amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Mamata, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders took a pledge (termed a "Mahalaya Protishruti") to serve the community by bringing the joys of Durga Puja to those who have had to battle the twin crises of COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan.

“On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one and all. Although COVID-19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end and to lighten up every home, I undertake Mahalaya Protishruti," read Mamata Banerjee’s tweet.

The second part of the tweet speaks about extending a helping hand to those in need.