Durga Puja 2020: Should you be wishing people 'Shubho Mahalaya'?

On Thursday, Bengalis around the world ushered in the festive season with Mahalaya. Believed to be the day on which Goddess Durga descends to earth, the day also sees many a Bengali wake up at 4 am to listen to the Mahishasura Mardini on the radio. This is a Bengali and Sanskrit radio program that narrates the story of how Goddess Durga descended to earth and defeated Mahishasura.
Marking the occasion, many have taken to social media platforms wishing their Bengali brethren a Shubho Mahalaya. "This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi who is celebrating his 70th birthday.
On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya,I extend my warm regards to one & all.Although COVID-19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end and to lighten up every home, I undertake Mahalaya Protishruti. As a part of this pledge, I vow to ensure that this Durga Pujo, no one is devoid of the festivities. I urge everyone to come forward, extend a helping hand to those in need & spread joy everywhere. Shubho Mahalaya to everyone!" wrote West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
And while the wishes have been appreciated by many, others wondered if this was indeed a happy (or shubho) occasion.
You see, Mahalaya is also the last day of Pitri Paksha - a 16 day period when Hindus pay homage to their deceased ancestors. During this shradh period, it is common to see people travelling to rivers (such as river Ganga) and other water-bodies to perform tarpan, that is, offer prayers to the departed souls. As such it is not exactly a day of celebration, as the word 'subho' (auspicious) would suggest.
But at the same time, it must also be noted that it not considered as a time for mourning by all. Mahalaya marks the beginning of the festive period, and the change of seasons and as such, many consider it to be a joyous day.