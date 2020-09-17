Durga Puja 2020: Should you be wishing people 'Shubho Mahalaya'?

And while the wishes have been appreciated by many, others wondered if this was indeed a happy (or shubho) occasion.

You see, Mahalaya is also the last day of Pitri Paksha - a 16 day period when Hindus pay homage to their deceased ancestors. During this shradh period, it is common to see people travelling to rivers (such as river Ganga) and other water-bodies to perform tarpan, that is, offer prayers to the departed souls. As such it is not exactly a day of celebration, as the word 'subho' (auspicious) would suggest.

But at the same time, it must also be noted that it not considered as a time for mourning by all. Mahalaya marks the beginning of the festive period, and the change of seasons and as such, many consider it to be a joyous day.