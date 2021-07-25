DU sets new record, prepares UG results within 30 days

Ganesh Bhatt

New Delhi

In the wake of Covid pandemic, educational institutions have remained closed. However, Delhi University (DU) worked round the clock and burnt midnight oil to prepare results of the examinations for undergraduate courses held in June this year.

The varsity has set a new record under which the results of all undergraduate courses have been prepared within a month of the conduct of the exams. This is the first time since its inception the university has taken less than 30 days to prepare the results of undergraduate (UG) courses. Not only this, results of some courses were prepared within 2 days of the exams. More than 73,000 students in the regular UG courses alone appeared. Also, thousands of other students wrote the exams in June.

The varsity said till now the results of 64 UG courses have been prepared. The results of the remaining 10 courses are being compiled. To declare the results, DU staff are working late at night, even on holidays. DU Dean of Examination, DS Rawat told IANS, “The last exam was held on June 28, and since then the results of 88% of the UG courses have been prepared. Only 56 copies of the Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses in Delhi University are left to be checked.”